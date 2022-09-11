Martinez (4-4) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing seven runs on 14 hits, a walk and a wild pitch over 3.2 innings while recording two strikeouts.

Martinez hung in for 93 pitches, but it was an arduous journey that saw the rookie endure arguably his worst major-league outing yet. The right-hander's troubles began in the second inning when he allowed an RBI single to Yasmani Grandal and a three-run home run to Elvis Andrus, and he also subsequently conceded an Eloy Jimenez sacrifice fly and Andrew Vaughn two-run double in the fourth before exiting. Heading into Saturday's turn, Martinez was ironically coming off a brilliant three-start stretch where he'd pitched to a 1.72 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, so he'll be aiming for a major course correction in his next projected start, which is likely to come against the Astros on the road Thursday.