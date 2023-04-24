Martinez was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Athletics on Monday with a right elbow strain.
Martinez holds a 6.75 ERA and 14:5 K:BB over 17.1 innings this season as a long reliever for the A's. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined.
