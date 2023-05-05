Martinez (elbow) will throw an extended bullpen session Friday, the Associated Press reports.
The right-hander was knocked around for nine earned runs across 6.1 innings over his last two relief appearances before going on the injured list April 24 with right forearm inflammation and a strained right elbow. Martinez was able to throw a bullpen session Tuesday that he apparently didn't suffer any residual effects from, setting up what is likely to be a longer session Friday. If all continues without setbacks, it's possible Martinez embarks on at least a brief rehab assignment sometime next week.
