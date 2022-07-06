Martinez (2-1) earned the win Tuesday over the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings.

Martinez allowed all three runs on home runs -- former Athletics slugger Matt Chapman took him deep for a two-run blast in the second inning and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot in the fourth. While it wasn't a convincing start, Martinez got enough run support and four scoreless innings from the Oakland bullpen to come away with his second win in three starts. The right-hander has a 6.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through 15 innings so far. Martinez likely did enough to earn himself another start, which is projected for next week in Texas.