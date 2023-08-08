Oakland recalled Martinez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Martinez has struggled to a 5.70 ERA across 23.2 innings this season at the major-league level, but the Athletics need fresh bullpen arms as they play out the string here in 2023. Dany Jimenez was optioned out in a corresponding roster move.
