Martinez (1-1) took the loss against Seattle on Thursday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Martinez was called up early in the day to make his second career start. His first went well -- he pitched 5.1 scoreless frames -- but it was a much different story Thursday, as the right-hander couldn't get out of the fifth inning. Martinez was torched for a pair of homers and a triple among the seven hits he allowed, and he managed to induce only one swinging strike across his 83 pitches. It's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation for another start, but he'll likely need to begin missing more bats to be successful at the major-league level.