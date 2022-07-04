Martinez is slated to make his next start with the Athletics on Tuesday against the Blue Jays in Oakland.
The rookie right-hander receives a second turn through the Oakland rotation despite lasting 4.2 innings while serving up seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks in his second career big-league start Thursday in Seattle. The Athletics aren't flush with capable options to replace Martinez in the rotation, but Austin Pruitt -- who struck out six and allowed one earned run in 4.1 innings of long relief Sunday against the Mariners -- could be the next man up to get a look in a starting role if Martinez falters again this week.
