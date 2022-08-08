Martinez (2-3) took the loss Sunday against San Francisco, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.1 innings.

Martinez was called up before the game to fill the spot in the rotation left vacant when Frankie Montas was traded. The first run against Martinez came on a solo homer to Mike Yastrzemski in the third and the second in the fifth inning after he was removed with two on and one out. It was his fifth start of the season for Oakland and first since July 11. For the season he has a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with six homers allowed in 23.2 innings. Should he stay with the big-league club, his next start will likely be next weekend in Houston.