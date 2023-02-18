Martinez revamped his delivery in the offseason, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics and Martinez are hoping that the cleaner delivery will lead to better results at the highest level. It's hard to imagine it making things worse, as the right-hander was lit up to the tune of a 6.24 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 57.2 innings with Oakland in his rookie year. Martinez also registered a 6.42 ERA in his 18 starts in Triple-A, and fantasy managers will need to see some form of success on a consistent basis before giving him any kind of roster consideration.
