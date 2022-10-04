Martinez allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Angels Tuesday. He fanned five and did not factor into the decision.

Marinez's season came to a close with a rocky start Monday, as he surrendered four runs for the fourth time in his final five starts. A silver lining is that none of the runs Monday came via the home run after he allowed seven over his previous four starts. The rookie finishes the season 4-6 with a 6.24 ERA over 57.2 innings.