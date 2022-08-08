Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Martinez started Sunday against the Giants and gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.1 innings to take the loss. While the Athletics haven't yet indicated who will take his place in the rotation, Domingo Tapia was called up Monday.
