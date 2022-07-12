The Athletics optioned Martinez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
A four-run, 4.1-inning start Monday raised Martinez's ERA to an unimpressive 6.52. It remains to be seen whether the righty gets more big-league opportunities this season.
