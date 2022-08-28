Martinez (3-3) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Martinez spent three weeks at Triple-A Las Vegas, but he was brought up Sunday to replace Zach Logue in Oakland's rotation. Against a tough opponent. Martinez turned in an impressive start and picked up his first win since July 5. The right-hander has logged a 5.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 29 innings across six starts this year. The 25-year-old likely earned himself another start with this outing, which is tentatively expected to be a road matchup in Baltimore.