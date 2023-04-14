Martinez fired 3.2 scoreless relief innings in a loss to the Orioles on Thursday, allowing a walk and recording five strikeouts.

Starter Adam Oller was chased after allowing seven earned runs on eight hits over 2.1 innings, so Martinez spared his fellow bullpen mates some work with his effective pitching. It was an encouraging bounce-back effort from the 26-year-old, who'd fired three scoreless, one-hit frames against the Angels in his first appearance of the season April 2 but then had allowed two earned runs apiece in his next pair of outings.