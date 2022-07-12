Martinez (2-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Rangers.

Since rejoining the Athletics in late June, Martinez has two bad starts and one good one. Monday was a struggle, as he had two wild pitches and a balk lead to two runs in the second inning. The Rangers' got to him for three more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth before he exited the contest. With only a tenuous grasp on a rotation spot, Martinez can't afford much inconsistency. He's posted a 6.52 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 19.1 innings this year. If Frankie Montas (shoulder) returns during the upcoming three-game series versus the Astros, it's unclear if Martinez will make another start before the All-Star break. His turn would come up Sunday if he stays in the rotation.