Martinez (4-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Martinez retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before surrendering a solo home run to Mike Trout in the fourth inning to make it a 1-1 game. Shohei Ohtani then singled in the next at-bat and later came around to score the second of three runs for the Angels that inning, all charged to Martinez. The right-hander would later strike out Trout in the fifth before being relieved by by Sam Selman. Martinez has now allowed three or more runs in four consecutive starts, going 0-3 over that stretch with a 9.33 ERA and 1.91 WHIP.