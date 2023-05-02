Martinez (elbow) is throwing a bullpen session on the mound before Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Martinez has been on the injured list since April 24 with a right elbow strain. The right-hander may need a rehab stint before returning to the Oakland bullpen, but one way or another he should be throwing low-leverage innings for the Athletics by the middle of May as long there's no setback.