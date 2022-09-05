Martinez (4-3) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four in six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Martinez's spot in the rotation was in question after Ken Waldichuk was called up recently, but the Athletics chose to expand to a six-man rotation for this past week. Martinez responded with his longest start of the season to earn his second consecutive win while posting his first career quality start. He's been somewhat inconsistent over his first seven major-league starts but has settled down recently, posting a 1.72 ERA in 15.2 innings over his last three appearances. With James Kaprielian moving to the bullpen, Martinez projects to make his next start next weekend against the White Sox.