Diaz (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list by the Athletics on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Diaz ended up missing just over the 10-day minimum stint while recovering from his Grade 1 hamstring strain. Kevin Smith is optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding transaction.
