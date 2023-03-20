Although Diaz continues in a heated competition with Nick Allen for the starting shortstop role, the veteran's ability to play multiple positions should help him garner a near-everyday role irrespective of how the job battle shakes out, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports. "You could see Diaz at shortstop. That's kind of been a trend this Spring Training. That's not set in stone," manager Mark Kotsay said. "Aledmys can play in left, we have the opportunity to DH as well. So there's a ton of combinations that we can put together that we feel good about."

Diaz inked a two-year, $14.5 million deal this offseason, and he's wasted no time validating the investment with a strong spring that includes a .357 average across 33 Cactus League plate appearances. Diaz's career .266 average, .763 OPS and modest 14.7 percent strikeout rate should afford him plenty of job security regardless of whether Allen is declared the victor of their competition, considering both his defensive versatility and the fact Kotsay has emphasized he'll be prioritizing offense this season after Oakland's struggles scoring runs throughout 2022.