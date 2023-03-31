Diaz went 2-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI single and a walk in the Athletics' win over the Angels on Thursday.

Diaz and Seth Brown were the only two players with multiple hits for the Athletics in the pitchers' duel, and the former got on a team-high three times overall. Diaz's eighth-inning single snapped a 1-1 tie, plating Tony Kemp with what turned out to be the winning run. The veteran drew the start at shortstop Thursday, but he's projected to see time at second base and third base as well over the course of the season.