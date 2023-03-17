Diaz is hitting .385 (10-for-26) with a double, four RBI, four walks and two runs across 10 Cactus League games.

Diaz's torrid stretch at the plate is naturally a welcome sight after the Athletics committed $14.5 million through 2024 to him this offseason. The versatile infielder is one of several veteran signings by an Athletics team in transition, and he should serve as a decent source of power numbers and RBI as he likely fills in across the infield and at designated hitter during the upcoming campaign.