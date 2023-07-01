Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

The veteran infielder knocked in JJ Bleday with the Athletics' penultimate run of the night in the eighth inning, giving Diaz his fifth RBI of June. The 32-year-old's multi-hit effort was also his first since June 10, and despite his unsightly .206/.262/.286 slash line, he continues to find his way into the lineup on a near-everyday basis due to his ability to fill in across the infield and at designated hitter.