Diaz was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday and could avoid a stint on the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After Diaz was forced out of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds with the hamstring issue, manager Mark Kotsay suggested the 32-year-old would require a trip to the IL, but the better-than-expected MRI results have instead prompted the Athletics to view Diaz as day-to-day. An IL stint could still be in the forecast for Diaz, but the Athletics will wait and see how he's feeling following Monday's off day before making a decision on his status one way or the other.