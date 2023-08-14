Diaz went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

The veteran slotted in at shortstop before subsequently shifting to first base later in the contest, and he posted his first multi-hit effort since July 8 during what was only his fourth start of August. Diaz has been in the starting nine in just 11 of the Athletics' 26 contests since the All-Star break, and although he owns a strong .263 average and .356 on-base percentage thus far in the second half, he could continue to see his playing time take a hit down the stretch as Oakland attempts to evaluate as many young players as possible.