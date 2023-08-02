Diaz is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Diaz is 2-for-16 over his past seven games and will take a seat for Wednesday's matchup with Los Angeles. Jordan Diaz will start at the hot corner and bat sixth for the A's.
