Wood agreed to terms on a contract with the Athletics on Saturday, Robert Murray reports.

The particulars of the deal aren't known yet, and it is pending a physical. Wood made 12 starts and 17 relief appearances last season with the Giants, holding a 4.33 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 74:42 K:BB over 97.2 innings. The 33-year-old left-hander will slide into Oakland's rotation and the club will hope he can have a nice first half so it can trade him to a contender at the deadline.