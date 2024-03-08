Wood started the rain-shortened Cactus League matchup against the Guardians on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over 2.1 innings while recording five strikeouts.

The game was called due to rain in the top of the third inning, but not before Wood turned in a markedly better performance than in his Cactus League debut against the Royals last Friday. The veteran southpaw had allowed three earned runs on four hits, including two homers, and a walk over two innings in that start. However, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports that Wood felt much more in command, including of the slider that he's been trying to improve, while needing just 23 pitches to record his first six outs Thursday. "I was just trying to pump the zone," Wood said. "I've been working on a few things I've been trying to get reps with. I felt good. I felt like I commanded it pretty solidly today. I'm just going to keep building up and getting ready to go."