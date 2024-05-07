Wood pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two runs and one walk while striking out three batters in a no-decision against Texas on Monday.

Wood tamed the Rangers' bats in his season-high six innings of work, allowing just three baserunners and keeping all of those from reaching second base. The left-hander departed in line for the win with Oakland clinging to a 2-0 lead, but the team's bullpen couldn't hold on late, saddling Wood with a no-decision. Nonetheless, this was another promising outing for the veteran hurler, who has allowed just three runs over 15.2 frames across his past three starts. His season ERA is still a poor 5.30, but that's a dramatic step forward after it sat at 7.89 over his first five starts of the campaign.