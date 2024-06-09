Oakland transferred Wood (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Wood landed on the 15-day IL in May 13 with left rotator cuff tendinitis. He had progressed in his rehab to the point of playing catch, but the 33-year-old southpaw still won't be on track to complete his throwing program until at least mid-July. Prior to the injury, Wood started in nine games, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.26 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB over 39.1 innings.