Wood (1-2) earned the win over the Yankees on Thursday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Wood allowed plenty of traffic on the basepaths, but the only run that crossed the plate against him came on a second-inning Jose Trevino solo homer. This was by far the left-hander's best outing in an A's uniform -- he came into the contest holding a 7.89 ERA and 2.03 WHIP while failing to go five innings in three of his five starts. One strong start isn't going to wipe away Wood's poor overall body of work on the campaign, but it at least helped him get into the win column for the first time and provided hope that he could yet turn things around.