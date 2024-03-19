The Athletics announced Tuesday that Wood will start Opening Day against the Guardians on March 28, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old lefty worked as a swingman for the Giants last season and had a 4.33 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 74:42 K:BB over 97.2 innings, but being a veteran on a largely unproven staff makes him a logical candidate to pitch Opening Day. Wood doesn't have much fantasy upside with a 4.41 ERA across the past three seasons, especially since he hasn't topped 140 frames in any of those individual campaigns.