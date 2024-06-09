Oakland transferred Wood (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Wood landed on the 15-day injured list May 13 with left rotator cuff tendinitis. He had progressed in his rehab to playing catch, but the 33-year-old southpaw will now be out of action until at least mid-July. Prior to the injury, Wood started in nine games, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.26 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB over 39.1 innings.