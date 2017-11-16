Athletics' Alexander Campos: Acquired by Athletics

Campos was traded to the Athletics along with Emilio Pagan in exchange for Ryan Healy on Wednesday.

Campos, who was the Mariners' 15th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, spent all of 2017 in the Dominican Summer League, playing in 59 games and hitting .290/.413/.367 with seven stolen bases and a 39:41 K:BB. The 17-year-old has flashed a defense-speed combo that leads scouts to believe his possible floor is a big-league reserve; with further progress he could certainly develop into an everyday player.