Athletics' Alfonso Rivas: Selected by Oakland in fourth round
The A's have selected Rivas with the 113th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Rivas demonstrated impressive on-base and contact skills during his time at Arizona, though he has yet to consistently display the slugging production organizations typically look for from corner-infield prospects. Fortunately for the lefty-hitting Rivas, his 5-foot-11, 180-pound build gives him a solid framework from which to tap into more power. Additionally, the competence he showed as a corner outfielder during his college career will give him a degree of utility if his bat doesn't play up enough for an everyday role at first base.
