Williams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Williams has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with six extra-base hits over his last eight games. The infielder is now batting .272 with a .755 OPS, four homers, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and one steal over 183 plate appearances this season. Williams' steady hitting recently has earned him a majority share of the playing time at shortstop -- he's started six of the last eight games there.