Triggs (forearm) threw a bullpen as scheduled Thursday and is slated for another Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Triggs' recovery finally appears to be gaining some steam, a full three weeks after he exited a May 17 start against the Blue Jays with what at the time was termed as right forearm nerve discomfort. He finally resumed a throwing program May 30, and if all goes as planned, he'll have a pair of bullpen sessions under his belt by the end of the weekend. Assuming no setbacks, Triggs is likely to head out to a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.