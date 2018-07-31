Triggs (forearm) managed to start a throwing program Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Triggs had been shut down from throwing since June 23 after dealing with nerve irritation in his right arm. It's good news that he's begun to play catch, although the timetable for his return remains uncertain. Triggs figures to require a lengthy rehab assignment prior to be activated from the 60-day disabled list.

