Triggs (1-0) settled for a no-decision in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander was briefly in line for the win when the A's took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but their bullpen melted down in the seventh. Triggs threw 61 of 93 pitches for strikes, and he'll carry a sharp 2.87 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the White Sox.