Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Dealing with strained hip
Triggs was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Las Vegas on April 12 due to a strained hip, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Triggs logged 27 starts with Oakland between 2016 and 2018 and often demonstrated some intriguing underlying skills, but health issues seem to have caught up with him. While his latest setback on the injury front doesn't sound particularly severe, Triggs was working in a relief role prior to getting hurt and seems to rank low in the pecking order among the organization's starting options.
