Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Designated for assignment
Triggs (hip) was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday.
The move clears room on the 40-man roster for Tanner Roark, acquired in a trade from the Reds in a corresponding move. Triggs hasn't pitched since mid-April due to a strained hip. Between the injury, his age (30) and his mediocre 4.53 career ERA, he's not particularly likely to be claimed off waivers.
