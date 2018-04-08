Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Fans six in winning effort
Triggs (1-0) tallied his first win of the season after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 frames. He struck out six.
Triggs faced relatively little resistance all evening, as only Justin Upton's two-run homer blemished his pitching line. The right-hander did require 96 pitches to navigate his night, but he limited the damage and forced the Angels to hit the ball on the ground much of the time (7:1 groundball:flyball). The 29-year-old now holds a 2.53 ERA and a 13:4 K:BB in two starts, figures he'll look to improve further in his next start against Seattle on Friday.
