Triggs (forearm), whose rehab assignment was shut down last Saturday, will go for a second opinion on his condition early next week, Eric He of MLB.com reports.

Triggs felt tingling in the fingers of his injured arm during a throwing session last week, which caused the pause in his activity. The right-hander had at one point hoped to be back before the All-Star break, but that timeline no longer appears realistic. A further update on Triggs' condition should be available at some point next week.