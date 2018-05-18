Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Heading for MRI
Triggs will return to Oakland to undergo an MRI on his right forearm, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The fact that the injury is to his throwing arm makes this test more ominous. Triggs was removed from his start in the third inning Thursday after it appeared to be shaking the forearm after throwing a pitch.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Removed due to forearm nerve issue•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Leaves start with injury•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Notches third win•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Takes first defeat of season•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Quality start in win Tuesday•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...