Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Injury further clarified
Triggs (forearm), who recently had an MRI, is experiencing irritation of his radial nerve as a result of a right triceps strain, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The further clarification comes from A's head trainer Nick Paparesta, and it helps explain why Triggs was feeling numbness in three fingers during his start last Thursday against the Blue Jays. Triggs will soon be examined by team orthopedist Will Workman as well, which should help provide further insight into his recovery process.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: MRI yet to be read•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Placed on disabled list•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Heading for MRI•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Removed due to forearm nerve issue•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Leaves start with injury•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart