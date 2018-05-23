Triggs (forearm), who recently had an MRI, is experiencing irritation of his radial nerve as a result of a right triceps strain, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The further clarification comes from A's head trainer Nick Paparesta, and it helps explain why Triggs was feeling numbness in three fingers during his start last Thursday against the Blue Jays. Triggs will soon be examined by team orthopedist Will Workman as well, which should help provide further insight into his recovery process.