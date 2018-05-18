Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Leaves start with injury
Triggs (undisclosed) was removed from his Thursday start against the Blue Jays in the third inning with an apparent injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
According to Slusser, the right-hander didn't show major signs of discomfort but appeared to be shaking his right forearm after a pitch before leaving during a Justin Smoak at-bat. Santiago Casilla took his place and retired Smoak to end the frame. Expect the Athletics to provide an update sometime after the conclusion of this contest, if not earlier.
