Triggs (hip) was able to walk without the aid of crutches Monday for the first time since season-ending surgery, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander underwent the procedure to repair a torn labrum on his left hip July 13 and has apparently been recovering very well overall. The fact that he ditched his crutches just over a month after surgery is certainly encouraging and another step towards him adhering to the projected timeline of a spring 2018 return to the mound.