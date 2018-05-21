Triggs (forearm) has already had an MRI, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed the results have yet to be read, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

Triggs was placed on the disabled list Friday after experiencing nerve-related discomfort in three of his fingers during a start against the Blue Jays on Thursday. The exact results of the MRI should be revealed sometime in the coming days, at which point there should be a better read on a potential return date.