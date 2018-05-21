Athletics' Andrew Triggs: MRI yet to be read
Triggs (forearm) has already had an MRI, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed the results have yet to be read, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.
Triggs was placed on the disabled list Friday after experiencing nerve-related discomfort in three of his fingers during a start against the Blue Jays on Thursday. The exact results of the MRI should be revealed sometime in the coming days, at which point there should be a better read on a potential return date.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Placed on disabled list•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Heading for MRI•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Removed due to forearm nerve issue•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Leaves start with injury•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Notches third win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...