Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Nearing start of throwing program
Triggs (forearm) will begin a throwing program soon, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Triggs has been on the shelf since May 18 with a forearm injury but is apparently feeling well enough to dive into his throwing program. He remains without a concrete timeline for return.
