Triggs received a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on his forearm, which confirmed that he is not dealing with any structural issues, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This was a positive development for Triggs after he was forced to pause a rehab assignment just over a week ago due to a tingling feeling in the fingers of his injured arm. He will now be shut down for 10-to-14 days before being reevaluated by team doctors. Because of his setback, Triggs will likely remain sidelined for the rest of July, though more will be known after he's reassessed.

